1 dead, 5 wounded after two gunmen open fire in Back of the Yards

Five people were shot, one fatally, after two gunmen opened fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night.

At about 7:17 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, police spoke to witnesses who said two gunmen fired shots at five people who were standing outside.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the left torso and later died at a local hospital.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the left leg and foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving a car at the time of the shooting, was shot in the left leg and was taken to U of C Hospital in good condition.

No suspects have been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.