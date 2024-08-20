1 dead, 5 wounded after two gunmen open fire in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, after two gunmen opened fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night.
At about 7:17 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired.
When officers arrived, police spoke to witnesses who said two gunmen fired shots at five people who were standing outside.
A 46-year-old man was shot in the left torso and later died at a local hospital.
A 51-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital.
A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
A 44-year-old man was shot in the left leg and foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
A 46-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
A 39-year-old man, who was driving a car at the time of the shooting, was shot in the left leg and was taken to U of C Hospital in good condition.
No suspects have been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.