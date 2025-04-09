Popular Chicago skate park could see big makeover with modern look

The Brief Residents have been pushing for improvements to Logan Square Boulevard Skate Park for years. Now that the Chicago Park District has a new superintendent, supporters hope the process will be smoother for improvements. Supporters pitched new plans to improve and expand the skate park, adding green space and raised almost $800,000 to contribute to the cost.



Skateboarders have enjoyed the Logan Boulevard Skate Park on Chicago's Northwest Side even in inclement weather because it's covered by the Kennedy Expressway.

And the skateboard noise is not a problem since it is mixed with highway noise, but it's time for a redo.

Skate park improvements

What we know:

The community has been pushing for improvements to this park for years.

When it was built in 2009, the concrete was smooth, the obstacles fun.

Time has worn it down, though. Pigeons have left their mark. Now that the Chicago Park District has a new superintendent, supporters hope the process will be smoother for improvements.

Former 35th ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa represented Logan Square. Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed him to head the Chicago Park District. On Wednesday, he took over in his first meeting.

Supporters pitched new plans to improve and expand the skate park, adding green space and they've raised almost $800,000 to contribute to the cost.

What they're saying:

Mark Keller lives in the community and addressed the Park District Board. He presented artist renderings to show an improved, modern skate park.

"Skateboarding is open of the most popular activities for youth of all ages," Keller said. "I'm an older person now, but at one point, I actually skateboarded. It enlivens the soul."

Keller got the first version of the skate park rolling. He thinks the momentum is there to make it world-class.