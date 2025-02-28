Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints new leader of Chicago Park District

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) as the next CEO of the Chicago Park District, pending board approval. Ramirez-Rosa, a longtime City Council member, has a history of securing funding for parks and public spaces. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to ensure equitable access to parks for all Chicagoans.



Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as the next superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District, pending approval from the Park District Board.

Ramirez-Rosa, who has served in City Council for nearly a decade, will succeed current CEO Rosa Escareño, who announced her resignation this week after three years at the helm.

The district oversees nearly 9,000 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 11 museums, eight golf courses, and seven harbors.

Johnson praised Ramirez-Rosa’s leadership and commitment to equity, highlighting his track record of securing investments for parks and public spaces.

"Making our Park District more equitable and accessible, particularly in disinvested communities, is critical to improving the quality of life for all Chicagoans," Johnson said in a statement. "Carlos is an effective leader and will be a strong Superintendent of the Chicago Park District."

Dig deeper:

Ramirez-Rosa has represented the 35th Ward since 2015. He also worked on securing improvements for urban green spaces and advocated for youth programming. Chicago Park District Board President Dr. Marlon Everett expressed support for the appointment, calling Ramirez-Rosa "a lifelong Chicagoan and proven public servant."

In response to the appointment, Ramirez-Rosa expressed gratitude for his time serving the 35th Ward and emphasized his commitment to ensuring all Chicagoans have access to quality parks.

"I look forward to carrying on that spirit of service to this new role to ensure that all Chicagoans can enjoy our parks," Ramirez-Rosa said.

Before his time in City Council, Ramirez-Rosa worked as a congressional aide, a union staffer, and a deportation defense organizer with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. He holds a political science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The backstory:

In November 2023, Ramirez-Rosa stepped down from his role as City Council floor leader and zoning committee chair after he allegedly grabbed an alderwoman during a meeting over Chicago's sanctuary status.

"Tensions were high at a chaotic meeting, and I let that get the best of me, leading me to act in a way unbecoming of a leader," Ramirez-Rosa said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to my colleague, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, for the disrespectful interaction outside of Council Chambers."

What's next:

The transition will require approval from the Chicago Park District Board and Johnson plans to launch a community-led process to select Ramirez-Rosa’s successor in the 35th Ward.