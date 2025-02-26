Chicago Park District CEO resigns after 3 years at helm

The Brief The CEO of the Chicago Park District resigned on Wednesday after three years leading the agency. Rosa Escareño came into office in 2021 after the department was rocked by scandal, including allegations of sexual misconduct by staff.



Rosa Escareño said in a statement she tendered her resignation to Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners.

The district oversees nearly 9,000 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 11 museums, eight golf courses, and seven harbors.

Rosa Escareño | Chicago Park District

The backstory:

Escareño said she was "deeply grateful" for her experience leading the agency over the last three years.

She also has more than 30 years of government experience across multiple city agencies.

Escareño was first asked to lead the park district in October of 2021 under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

She said it was one of the most "critical" times for the department as Escareño had to address allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by district staff.

In addition, she touted her "strong alignment" with Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration to "invest in youth opportunities" and provide emergency temporary shelter space in park district facilities for hundreds of migrants in the city.

What they're saying:

Escareño highlighted her efforts at the helm of the park district over the past three years.

"My decision to leave at this time was done with much care and consideration for my District team colleagues and with the utmost regard for the Chicagoans whom I vowed to serve and support, especially the youth, families and seniors who rely on us daily," she said in a statement."

In a statement, Johnson praised Escareño and thanked her for her public service.

"Rosa has done a tremendous job of expanding opportunities for young people in our Park District and modernizing our city's parks," he said in a statement. "Her work around sustainability, digital connectivity, and park amenities has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans, particularly our young people. Her vision, outlined in the District’s strategic plan, will set a solid foundation for the next generation of leadership to continue to build an inclusive Park District that all of the residents of Chicago can enjoy for generations to come."