Woman fatally shot during domestic disturbance at Chicago business

A woman was fatally shot during a domestic disturbance at a Chicago business Monday afternoon.

At about 3:33 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland.

When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man produced a firearm and fired shots at a 33-year-old woman, striking her in the head and chest. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The man was taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

Area One detectives are investigating.