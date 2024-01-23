Back of the Yards stabbing leaves man dead; 1 in custody

A 61-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance around 10:38 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. They found a 61-year-old man who had apparently been stabbed in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A witness told police the victim got into a fight with another man in the hallway of the apartment complex when the other man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him.

Officers searched the area and found a suspect matching the witness' description. The 32-year-old man was arrested and transported to Holy Cross Hospital.

Charges are pending as Area One detectives investigate.