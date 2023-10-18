1 in custody after Back of the Yards rollover crash

A driver was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle, causing it to flip over and land on a parked car Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man was speeding in a Jeep Cherokee before midnight in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue when he ignored a stop sign and crashed into a GMC Acadia being driven by a 65-year-old man, according to police.

The Acadia became airborne and landed on top of a parked car, police said. Another parked vehicle was damaged in the crash.

The driver of the Cherokee was transported to the University Chicago Medical Center to be treated for bruising. Afterwards, he was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

The driver of the Acadia declined medical treatment at the scene.