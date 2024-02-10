Back of the Yards shooting: 2 men in critical condition after being shot in parked car

Two men are in critical condition after being shot while sitting in their parked vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of S. Carpenter.

Police were called for shots fired and spoke with a 22-year-old man at the scene, who was shot multiple times while sitting inside a parked car.

He got out of the car, ran to a residence nearby and phoned police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Another victim, a 23-year-old man, was also inside the parked car with the first victim. He was struck by the gunfire in the neck and stayed in the vehicle.

The driver of the parked vehicle was not injured and drove to the 5500 block of S. Racine, where he called for EMS.

The 23-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is also in critical condition.

Police say the victims may have been shot by someone in a black vehicle. No further details have been released on the suspect.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.