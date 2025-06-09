Back of the Yards shooting leaves man dead, another wounded

The Brief Two men were shot while leaving a business Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 69-year-old man died at the scene, while a 51-year-old man was hospitalized in fair condition. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not said if the men were targeted.



A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Back of the Yards shooting

What we know:

The two men, 69 and 51, were leaving a business around 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when three people got out of a car and started shooting, police said.

The 69-year-old was shot in the chest and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The shooters returned to the car and fled the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the name of the man who was killed.

Police have not said whether they believe the men were targeted in the shooting.