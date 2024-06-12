Woman found shot to death at scene of car crash in Back of the Yards

A woman died after she was found shot at the scene of a car crash Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Around 11 p.m., police officers arrived at the scene of a car crash in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard. They found a woman lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No further information was provided on the crash or where the shooting took place.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.