Man critically wounded in early morning South Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 5100 block of South Wood Street around 12:48 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police said the victim was unable to provide details about what happened.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.