Man critically wounded in early morning South Side shooting, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 15, 2025 6:05am CDT
Back of the Yards
The Brief

    • A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Friday.
    • The shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Wood Street.
    • No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5100 block of South Wood Street around 12:48 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim was unable to provide details about what happened.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

