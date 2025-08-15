Man critically wounded in early morning South Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Friday. The shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Wood Street. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.



A man is in critical condition after being shot early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5100 block of South Wood Street around 12:48 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim was unable to provide details about what happened.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.