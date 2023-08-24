'Backlot Bash' returns to Skokie this weekend

One part of Oakton Street in Skokie closed down Thursday for the sake of live music, carnival rides, games, family activities and food.

Of course that can only mean one thing: the "Backlot Bash" is back for the 16th year!

Why is it called the "Backlot Bash?" It's an homage to Skokie's past when it had a silent movie backlot set.

As a callback to that, the "Backlot Bash" includes free screenings of classic or silent films.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

A complete schedule of performances and activities is on backlotbash.com.