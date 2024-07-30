Crash-and-grab thieves hit Balenciaga store in Gold Coast

Thieves crashed a Jeep into the Balenciaga store and made off with merchandise Tuesday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

A group of people crashed the vehicle into the front window of the luxury clothing store around 5:30 a.m. and stole merchandise from within in the first block of Eask Oak Street, according to Chicago police.

The thieves then got into two waiting vehicles, a white sedan and a black SUV, that drove off southbound.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

Area Three detectives are investigating.