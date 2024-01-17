Bally's Chicago submits revised plan for casino construction

Bally's Chicago is poised to commence construction later this year, but recent developments suggest changes in their original plans.

A spokesperson for the casino revealed that they have presented a revised proposal to the city, involving the relocation of the hotel tower within the old Tribune Publishing campus site. Although the casino cited infrastructure issues as the reason for the adjustment, the Chicago Tribune reports that it's to avoid water pipes near the river.

Despite the modification, Bally's assured that the new plan would maintain the same number of hotel rooms.

Last week, progress toward initiating construction took place as the process of hiring contractors for the casino moved forward.

The minority-led partnership appointed by Bally's to act as the construction manager reached out to businesses. The Chicago Community Builders Collective organized an informational meeting to guide companies on bidding for the upcoming work. The presentation featured renderings of the casino's interiors.

Bally's emphasized its commitment to engaging local groups, organizations, as well as small, emerging, and minority-owned businesses in the construction process. The next bid's scopes of work includes elevators and escalators, curtainwall, structural steel, HVAC, and concrete.