Bank of America Chicago Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

article

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been canceled for 2020, officials announced Monday.

The marathon, which was originally slated for Oct. 11, was nixed over public health concerns brought on by COVID-19.

Officials said each registered runner will be able to receive a refund or defer their entry to a later race.

"The Chicago Marathon is our city's beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Like all Chicagoans, I'm personally disappointed that this year's event won't take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race."