Bank robbery suspect sought in Barrington

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in suburban Barrington.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a Chase Bank at 136 W. Northwest Highway, when the suspect demanded money from a bank teller, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, standing at 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was wearing a black long-sleeve hoodie, black baggie sweatpants/jeans, blue gym shoes with white laces, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark facial covering.

FBI officials did not say how much money he stole in the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov. Information can be submitted anonymously.