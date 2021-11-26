Banned books from school libraries on the rise across the country
CHICAGO - There's been an unprecedented rise recently in calls to ban books from school libraries, according to the American Library association.
Earlier this month, some schools in Virginia pulled books about LGBTQ related topics from shelves.
Some council members wanted to burn the books, and later backpedaled.
The American Library Association director told the guardian today the agency receives four to five similar reports per day from across the country.
Advertisement
She says that's more than any time in her 20-year career.