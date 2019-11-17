Bar giving women free drinks based on how much they weigh; women who weigh more get more

article

A bar in Dubai is giving women free drinks based on how much they weigh.

Women who weigh more get more drinks.

Fusion Club, which is located inside a hotel, has a scale inside the bar. However, women are not required to stand on it. They can also just self-report their weight to the bartender, reports Fox News.

A woman who weighed 150 pounds would get about $18 in free drinks.

The "It's Good to Gain Weight" promotion applies only to women.

