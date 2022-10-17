Barack and Michelle Obama return to Chicago to vote, surprise students

Barack and Michelle Obama spent a busy day in Chicago on Monday.

The former president and first lady made their first stop at the Chicago Board of Elections supersite downtown, chatting briefly with election workers before onlookers got a glimpse of them leaving.

The former president cast his vote before he's expected to hit the campaign trail for several Democratic candidates in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin before the November 8th election.

Later in the afternoon, Obama surprised a small audience of 60 students attending an Obama Foundation Youth event, joining a panel discussion that included Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu.

The former president stressed the importance of team building in communities.

"The thing that I learned early on was that none of the problems that we have, that we confront, we're gonna solve by ourselves," Obama said.

While her husband was on that panel, Michelle Obama surprised students at Hyde Park Academy as part of the Obama Foundation's Futures Series.