Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck coming to Chicago suburb
CHICAGO - The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Chicago area Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the pop-up will be near Macy's in Oakbrook Center with new exclusive merchandise to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Barbie's first Dreamhouse.
The truck has a fresh design and is bringing a wide range of new apparel, home goods and accessories that are inspired by Barbie's daily life in her Dreamhouse.
Barbie Bus | FWD | PR
The Barbie accessories include:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Thermal Bottle
Barbie Merch | FWD | PR
In addition to the new exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles, there will be plenty of photo opportunities!
Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Prices range from $12 to $75.
For more information visit: barbie.com/BarbieTruck.