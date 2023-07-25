Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up truck coming to Chicago suburb

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Chicago area Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the pop-up will be near Macy's in Oakbrook Center with new exclusive merchandise to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Barbie's first Dreamhouse.

The truck has a fresh design and is bringing a wide range of new apparel, home goods and accessories that are inspired by Barbie's daily life in her Dreamhouse.

The Barbie accessories include:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

In addition to the new exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles, there will be plenty of photo opportunities!

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Prices range from $12 to $75.

For more information visit: barbie.com/BarbieTruck.