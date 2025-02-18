Flooding closes roads in Barrington due to drainage issues

The Brief A pond overflowed along Illinois Route 59 due to a lack of a proper drainage system, causing road closures from Cuba Road to Illinois Route 22. The Illinois Department of Transportation has warned drivers about hazardous conditions and advised them to take alternate routes.



A drainage issue in Barrington has led to flooding along Illinois Route 59, forcing road closures in the area.

What we know:

The flooding is caused by a pond on the left side of the road, which has overflowed due to the lack of a proper drainage system, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The impacted area stretches from Cuba Road to Illinois Route 22, making travel hazardous.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided an estimated timeline for when the roads will reopen.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.