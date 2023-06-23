Cook County man arrested on child pornography charges

A Barrington man has been arrested on charges of Dissemination of Child Pornography, a Class X felony.

The arrest follows an investigation prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Search warrants were executed, leading to the discovery of explicit videos involving children under 13 years old on Anthony Demonte's social media account, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Demonte | CCSO

Police say the videos showed children – both male and female – engaging in sexual conduct with other children and adults.

Demonte was taken into custody and appeared for a bond hearing, where he was held on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.