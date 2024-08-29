Barrington man sentenced after guilty plea to child pornography charge

article

The Brief Anthony Demonte, 50, from Barrington, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation of child pornography. Investigators found sexually explicit content involving children on Demonte's social media and cellphone. In addition to his prison term, Demonte will also serve three years of mandatory supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life.



A Barrington man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of solicitation of child pornography.

Anthony Demonte, 50, was arrested in June 2023 after investigators found he downloaded and shared sexually explicit content of children under the age of 13 on social media, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement obtained search warrants for one of Demonte's social media accounts that reportedly contained child pornography.

Investigators also completed a forensic analysis on his cellphone, where they found more pornographic videos of underage boys and girls.

Demonte will serve his eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the sheriff's office said.

He will also be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release and must also register as a sex offender for life, according to the sheriff's office.