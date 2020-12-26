Barstool Fund helps out Lake County dance studio

An area business is getting some help from popular sports media company, Barstool.

The company has created a fund to gather donations and help small businesses across the country.

They have chosen to help out Academy of Ballet in Wauconda.

The studio has been forced to cancel classes during the pandemic, but the employees are still getting paid.

The fund has already raised more than $6 million to help support small businesses.

For more information on how you can apply for help from the Barstool Fund, or if you would like to donate to the fund, click here.