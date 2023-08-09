Barstool's Big Cat supports PAWS Chicago with $15K check

A kind gesture of philanthropy from a well-known Barstool personality is making waves in the Windy City.

Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," is stepping up to give back to PAWS Chicago in a remarkable way.

Nearly 12 years ago, Katz adopted his furry companion Stella from PAWS Chicago. Then came "Stella Blue," a coffee brand Katz created with a noble purpose. A portion of the proceeds from every bag of Stella Blue coffee sold goes toward supporting PAWS Chicago.

On Wednesday, Katz visited PAWS Chicago to present a check worth $15,000. The generous donation is the first of what Katz promises will be many contributions to come.