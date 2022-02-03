Bartlett fire: Crews battle warehouse blaze in northwest suburb

Crews on Thursday were battling a large warehouse fire in northwest suburban Bartlett.

The Bartlett Fire Protection District responded to the structure fire at 1200 Humbracht Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park. The building is ‘Access Information Protected.’

Roads around the area are closed as crews attempt to put the fire out.

The Bartlett Fire Department has not yet released details on the blaze, but it appears the building is a total loss.

The fire is generating so much smoke that it can be picked up on our FOX 32 weather radars.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.