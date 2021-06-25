Bartlett man gets 12 years for role in supplying drugs in fatal 2018 overdose

article

A Bartlett man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for his role in supplying drugs in the fatal 2018 overdose of a Campton Township woman.

Joseph P. Pryor, 44, of the 2000 block of Westridge Boulevard, was handed the sentence by Kane County Judge David P. Kliment after he pleaded guilty to the felony offense of drug-induced homicide that caused the overdose death of Katherine Gehlhaar, 30, of Campton Township.

Pryor delivered heroin to Gehlhaar on July 5, 2018, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Gehlhaar was found dead in her home the next morning, the state’s attorney’s office said. An autopsy determined that heroin and fentanyl intoxication contributed to her death.

Pryor was previously convicted of the felony offenses of robbery in Arizona, aggravated battery in Indiana, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in Kane County and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Kane County.

Pryor has served 1,447 days in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $250,000 bail, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Pryor must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence, according to the state’s attorney’s office.