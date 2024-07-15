Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man learns sentence after stabbing 93-year-old mom multiple times, killing her

By Jenna Carroll
Published  July 15, 2024 4:31pm CDT
BARTLETT, Ill. - A former Bartlett man was sentenced this week to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2019 stabbing of his 93-year-old mother.

Edward Mitzelfeld, 69, was found guilty, but mentally ill, in the fatal stabbing earlier this year. 

On May 29, 2019, Bartlett officers responded to a call at the home Mitzelfeld shared with his mother, Frances Kelly.

When officers arrived, they encountered Mitzelfeld in the front yard of the house with his hands raised. Officers entered the home and found Kelly lying face down on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. 

While investigating, it was determined that Mitzelfeld and Kelly were in the kitchen together when Mitzelfeld stabbed Kelly multiple times in the back with a kitchen knife. 

Following the murder, Mitzelfeld called 911. He was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

"This afternoon, Judge Guerin sentenced Edward Mitzelfeld to twenty-seven years behind bars, essentially a life sentence, for the stabbing death of his ninety-three-year-old mother," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This heartbreaking case has haunted the Mitzelfeld and Kelly families for the past five years and with the final chapter now written, I wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love, support and friendship Frances provided. It is my sincerest hope that perhaps with today’s sentencing, Frances’ surviving family and friends will find some measure of closure and keep her memory alive in their hearts for a long time to come."

Mitzelfeld has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since May 2019. 