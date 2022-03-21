Batavia crash: 2 dead, 2 injured and 6 vehicles involved in crash along Kirk Road

Batavia police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Kirk Road Monday afternoon.

At about 1:36 p.m., Batavia police responded to the 1300 block of South Kirk Road for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles.

When officers arrived, one vehicle was found to be flipped over, and the two people inside were dead, police said.

Six vehicles in total were involved in the crash including a tractor semi-trailer, another tractor pulling a fuel tank and four passenger cars.

According to preliminary information, while attempting a lane change, one of the passenger cars struck the semi-trailer causing the car to cross over into oncoming traffic.

It eventually came to rest on the roof of the vehicle.

Two occupants of another passenger car, a female and a young child, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else required medical attention.

No citations have been issued at this time.

The roadway remains closed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department.