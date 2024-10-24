Skull found in Batavia in 1978 identified as likely Indiana 'grave robbery' victim, officials say

Kane County officials and investigators on Thursday revealed the identity of the woman whose skull was found in 1978 in west suburban Batavia.

The skull was discovered inside a wall during a home renovation in 1978. It previously underwent testing at Northern Illinois University's Anthropology Department.

With assistance from forensic investigators Othram Laboratory, the Kane County Coroner's office determined the skull belonged to Esther Ann Granger.

Esther was born in 1848 in Indiana. She was married at 16 years old to Charles Granger. She gave birth to a daughter, also named Esther, in 1866 but soon after died of complications from childbirth.

Esther Granger was buried in Merrillville, Indiana.

"If she died in 1866 in Indiana, how did she end up in the wall of a house in Batavia? We will never know exactly but with records and good reason, we've come to a common-sense theory: We believe Esther was a victim of grave-robbing," said Kane County Coroner Robert Russell.

Russell said grave-robbing was quite common and extremely lucrative in that era. Grave robbers could make the equivalent of three-to-four months earnings in a single work week of around 60 hours.

"One body every few months would give a grave robber a reasonable living which is why it was so attractive at that time," Russell said.

After identifying Esther, Kane County investigators were able to contact her great-grandson and with the permission of her family, buried Esther's remains in Batavia at West Batavia Cemetery.