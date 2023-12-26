Skull found in Batavia could be ID'd with public's help, coroner says

Kane County officials believe they may be one step closer to discovering the identity of a skull found in west suburban Batavia, but they need the public's help.

The skull, which was discovered during a home renovation in 1978, previously underwent testing at Northern Illinois University where it was determined it belonged to a woman in her mid-20s, according to a statement from the Kane County Coroner's Office. Tests also indicated the skull was "decades older" than when it was found in 1978, the coroner's office said.

Despite investigator's efforts, the case went cold and the woman was classified as a Jane Doe.

But now, the Kane County Coroner's Office is hoping to use DNA technology previously unavailable in 1978 to help develop new leads about the woman's identity.

Othram Inc., a private DNA lab, was chosen by Kane County Coroner L. Robert Russell to conduct the testing needed to generate a DNA profile, but the process is costly, the statement said. Russell is asking for the public's assistance in raising the money necessary to fund the testing.

"I feel this offers people a chance to be part of something meaningful this holiday season," said Russell said in a statement. "To help identify an individual who may have been thought to be forgotten, captures the essence of the holiday season. Every individual is precious and deserves to be remembered, regardless of how much time has passed."

Anyone interested in assisting with a donation is asked to visit DNASolves.com/articles/kane-county-jane-doe-1978/ and follow the instructions.