Two batches of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in DuPage County: health officials

Two batches of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in DuPage County, health officials announced Friday.

The mosquitoes were collected June 18 in Bartlett and June 27 in Wood Dale.

While no human cases have been reported yet this year, health officials caution that the positive mosquitoes heighten the risk of transmission to people.

To help "Fight the Bite," residents are urged to follow the "4 Ds of Defense" according to health officials:

Drain : Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

Defend : Use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions.

Dress : Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes to cover the skin when outside.

Dusk to Dawn: Wear EPA-registered insect repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.

The county's Personal Protection Index (PPI) measures WNV activity in the area and ranges from zero to three. As of Friday, the has moved from zero to a risk level one - drain and defend, health officials said.

The PPI is updated by 3 p.m. every Wednesday. You can keep up to date with it at this link.

To learn more about WNV, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health's website here.