BBB warns of scammers on 'Giving Tuesday'

November 30th this year is Giving Tuesday.

It’s a day when nonprofits encourage donations and usually Americans are happy to oblige, shelling out a billion dollars on that one day.

But with all that money floating around, it is prime territory for scam artists.

The Better Business Bureau has some advice about how to make sure your money is going to the right place.

First, they say double check the name of the charity. Review the website carefully.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Also, if you are feeling pressured to donate "right away," that is a red flag.

"Want to make sure that the charity's website has the information about the contact information, what they're doing with your money, the programs and services, and the phone number of the charity and things of that nature. Because a well-known charity will want your money today, they'll want it tomorrow and next week. Guess what? The scammer wants your money right now, right today, they want you to give it as fast as possible without thinking about it," said Steve Bernas of the BBB.

Advertisement

The Better Business Bureau also recommends that you double check whether a charity really is a nonprofit, by searching their name on the IRS website.