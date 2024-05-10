Beach Boys' Brian Wilson needs conservatorship because of mental decline, judge rules

article

Beach Boys founder and music star Brian Wilson needs to be in a court conservatorship based on his mental decline, a judge ruled.

The Associated Press reported that a doctor’s declaration filed with the petition in February said the 81-year-old musician has a "major neurocognitive disorder."

During a Thursday hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May approved the petition by Wilson’s family and inner circle following the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson in January, who managed most of his tasks and affairs, the Associated Press reported.

The judge appointed two longtime Wilson representatives, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, as his conservators.

Sievers and Hard have had a close relationship with Wilson and his wife for many years.

Wilson and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues that upended his career in the 1960s.

Citing a report, the AP noted that Robert Frank Cipriano, an attorney appointed by the court to represent Wilson’s interests, stated Wilson recognized the need for the conservatorship, and said he trusts the judgment of the women.

Cipriano said he approved of the conservatorship, mainly due to Wilson’s consent.

According to the AP, two of Wilson's seven children, Carnie and Wendy Wilson from the singing group Wilson Phillips, asked through their attorney that all the children be added to a group text chain about their father and that all be consulted on medical decisions. The judge granted the conditions.

Carnie and Wilson requested a delay in the process at an April 30 hearing to resolve issues, but it was evident at the hearing that the parties reached an agreement.

In a family statement obtained by the AP, Wilson, his seven children, his caregiver, and his doctors consulted before the petition was filed.

However, the petition did not seek a conservator of the estate because Wilson’s assets are in a trust, with Hard as a trustee. According to the AP, judges in California can choose a conservator for a person, their finances — referred to as the estate — or both. Conservators are known in some states as guardians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



