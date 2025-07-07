Beach hazards in effect after deadly weekend in Lake Michigan

The Brief A beach hazard statement is in effect Monday for parts of Illinois and Northwest Indiana due to high waves and dangerous currents. Swimmers are urged to stay out of Lake Michigan as conditions remain hazardous through the evening. A father and son from Illinois drowned Sunday near Dune Acres, Indiana, after struggling in deep water.



Dangerous conditions are keeping swimmers out of Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon following a deadly weekend in Northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Beach hazard statements are in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois. In Indiana, the advisory remains in place until 9 p.m. for Lake, Porter and La Porte counties.

High waves and strong currents are creating dangerous swimming conditions, and officials are urging people to stay out of the water.

On Sunday, a father and son drowned near Dune Acres in Porter County. Authorities said Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, began struggling in deep water. His father, David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, tried to save him, but both men drowned.

Tracking Swimming Conditions:

To keep up to date with the latest swimming conditions, follow this link.

This will allow you to easily check those green, yellow or red flags at your nearest beach.