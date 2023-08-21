Beach Park man who burglarized business used rock to gain entry: police

A 19-year-old Beach Park man is facing felony charges in connection with a burglary early Monday at a business in north suburban Lake Forest.

Officers responded to the burglary call around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Waukegan Road, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

Officers located Damon Hill near the store, and he was taken into custody after police determined he matched the description of the suspect. Police said they believe Hill used a rock to force his way into the business.

Hill has been charged with felony commercial burglary and criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor counts of retails theft and resisting arrest, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine whether Hill was involved in other burglaries in the Lake County area.

He's currently being held at the Lake Forest Police Department and is expected to appear in bond court on Monday.