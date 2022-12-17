Expand / Collapse search

Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jerardo Rios (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night.

Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. 

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. Further investigation revealed Rios was in an argument with his roommate in the 9900 block of West Oak Forest Drive when the roommate left on foot. 

Rios followed him in a car and fired two rounds, one in the air and one at the ground, according to police. 

No one was struck by gunfire. 

Rios was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.  

He is next due in court on December 21, 2022 at 9:00AM. 