Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot

A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night.

Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. Further investigation revealed Rios was in an argument with his roommate in the 9900 block of West Oak Forest Drive when the roommate left on foot.

Rios followed him in a car and fired two rounds, one in the air and one at the ground, according to police.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Rios was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.

He is next due in court on December 21, 2022 at 9:00AM.