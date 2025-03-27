Second man arrested in connection with deadly Beach Park shooting
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last month in Beach Park, authorities said.
Deadly Shooting in Beach Park
What we know:
Amil Little, 25, of Beach Park, was arrested earlier this week on multiple charges following an investigation into the shooting that occurred just after noon on Feb. 9 in the 39300 block of Melbourne Court.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Little was present during the shooting.
Pictured is Amil Little, 25, of Beach Park.
Detectives located Little on March 25 at a residence in the 2100 block of Gilead Avenue in Zion. As officers attempted to arrest him, Little fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.
Little is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to property, and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into Lake County Jail.
The backstory:
Cyncere Tillman, 24, was arrested on Feb. 18 in connection with the shooting, which occurred after he arranged to meet with 24-year-old Tavontee Fox on Melbourne Court.
Cyncere Tillman | Lake County Sheriff's Office
Authorities said an argument broke out when Tillman fired several shots at Fox, who was in the passenger seat of a car with the driver.
The driver took Fox to Vista East Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
RELATED: Illinois man charged with murder in Beach Park shooting
Investigators identified Tillman as the shooter and arrested him in the 300 block of Washington Street in Waukegan. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.
What's next:
Little was released from custody after a detention hearing on Thursday, March 27.
Further details on the hearing or the case have not been released.