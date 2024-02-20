9-year-old girl stabbed by mom's boyfriend released from hospital: sheriff

A 9-year-old girl from suburban Beach Park has been released from the hospital after she was allegedly stabbed several times by her mom's boyfriend last week.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, was accused of stabbing the child at her home on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The Lake County Sheriff issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the child is doing well and had been released from the hospital.

Beach Park stabbing background

Lake County deputies were called to a home in the 38000 block of N. Manor Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

According to the sheriff, the victim's mother returned home after the child's school called her.

"She was at the residence because she had been called by the child’s school inquiring as to why her child was not in school that day," said Sgt. Ari Briskman with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetrius Fisher (Lake County Sheriff)

When the mother got home, she observed Fisher – who she had been dating – exiting the home and running away. The mother entered the home and found her daughter stabbed multiple times.

The 9-year-old was taken by ambulance in critical condition with life-threatening injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

"The nature is horrible," said Sgt. Briskman. "Anytime you have something involving a child, that always hits hardest to everyone, including police officers, paramedics, and firefighters."

After fleeing the scene, the sheriff says Fisher boarded a PACE bus and was later arrested at the Waukegan Metra Station.

Fisher was denied pre-trial release by a Lake County judge and was charged with attempted first-degree murder. Fisher is due back in court on March 12.