Beach Park teachers, community members demand school board to end Supt. Doster's contract
BEACH PARK, Ill. - The Beach Park School District is handing all personnel issues off to individual school principals — rather than the superintendent, Craig Doster.
This comes after the teacher's union demanded the board end Doster's contract — which is set to expire in 2024.
On top of that, more than 700 community members have endorsed a petition expressing their concern over Doster's leadership.
The board is now investigating allegations made by union members.