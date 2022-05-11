Expand / Collapse search

Beach Park teachers, community members demand school board to end Supt. Doster's contract

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Beach Park
Beach Park superintendent Craig Doster under investigation

BEACH PARK, Ill. - The Beach Park School District is handing all personnel issues off to individual school principals — rather than the superintendent, Craig Doster.

This comes after the teacher's union demanded the board end Doster's contract — which is set to expire in 2024.

On top of that, more than 700 community members have endorsed a petition expressing their concern over Doster's leadership. 

The board is now investigating allegations made by union members.