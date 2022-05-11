Beach Park teachers, community members demand school board to end Supt. Doster's contract

The Beach Park School District is handing all personnel issues off to individual school principals — rather than the superintendent, Craig Doster.

This comes after the teacher's union demanded the board end Doster's contract — which is set to expire in 2024.

On top of that, more than 700 community members have endorsed a petition expressing their concern over Doster's leadership.

The board is now investigating allegations made by union members.