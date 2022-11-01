Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool in trade with Steelers: reports

article

The Chicago Bears added depth to their beleaguered receiving corps ahead of the deadline by trading for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report.

The Bears sent the Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for the 24-year-old wideout who has caught 12 touchdowns nearly 40 games into his career, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The former Notre Dame standout boasts a large 6-foot-4 frame and could easily become quarterback Justin Fields' go-to target in an otherwise lackluster position group.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Through eight games, the Bears have posted the worst passing offense in the league, averaging 126 yards per game.

Claypool has registered 32 catches for 311 yards with one touchdown this season.

On Monday, the Bears traded away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.