Bears and Cubs celebrate Black History Month with service project, art exhibit

A special service project took place on Chicago's South Side on Monday to celebrate Black History Month.

Volunteers from the Chicago Bears and several other organizations came together to create care package kits for children in foster care. These kits will be distributed to agencies working in the Chicago area.

The celebration also included wellness classes and a performance by "Bronzeville the Musical."

In a separate event, the Chicago Cubs are also celebrating Black History Month with a pop-up art exhibit at Gallagher Way.

The exhibit features art from young artists who are part of the Kulture Museum and Mogul Nation Purpose Academy. These programs aim to empower young people across the city.

The pop-up exhibit will be available for viewing through March 15.