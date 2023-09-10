Bears fans party hard in spite of loss to Packers

In West Pullman there were lots of smiles and perhaps Chicago’s largest season opener football watch party. Inside Visions, "DJ Chris the Truth" kept the crowd entertained. Bears fans were dressed in Navy and Orange, Packers lovers were out and about too.

"It’s all about the experience, no matter what I do. Here we bring out for some reason all the fans," said founder Sharon Sutton.

Thousands of loyal followers travel each week for free watch parties. More than 500 people attended Sunday's season opener party, with more than a dozen TV’s inside and outside and lots of love, there were $6 drinks with plenty of cocktail options. There was great frustration when the Packers scored and when the Bears made a touch-down, spectators grew wild.



There was great intensity throughout the game especially after many missed tackles and a poor offensive line but despite the final score, bears super fans are committed for 17 more games, more excitement and even more dancing.