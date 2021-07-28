Bears fans rank among the booziest in the NFL, survey finds

article

Chicago Bears fans can toast to an accomplishment even before the first snap of the season: They are among the biggest drinkers in the NFL, according to a new survey.

Fans of the Chicago Bears ranked 4th for booziest fans, averaging 4.5 drinks per game with an average spend of about $58.

The top 5 booziest NFL fanbases in order were: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers.

SportsHandle surveyed over 2,000 football fans around the country to determine which NFL fans drink the most.

Bears fans also ranked 4th for biggest pregamers, with 72% of Bears fans admitting to drinking before the game starts.

They also ranked 9th for the biggest lightweight drinkers, with 55% of Bears fans admitting to having missed some or all of the game due to drinking too much.

To view the full rankings, click here.