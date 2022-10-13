Bears fans stay optimistic ahead of Thursday night game in Chicago

The atmosphere outside Chicago's Soldier Field was electric Thursday afternoon, and tailgating is something many die-hard fans can’t live without.

Adam Farb loved talking about the experience.

"It’s fun. Solid people. It’s loud, it's food – it’s just awesome," Farb said.

There were grills galore, with lots of food and drinks on hand. Thousands of people were seen proudly sporting their orange and blue.

Ken Vetter’s setup was all things Bears, including lots of paraphernalia, a photo booth and what Vetter calls his motorcycle blender.

"I’ll be honest with you, I just like making memories with kids, adults, everybody," Vetter said.

Fans of the Washington Commanders were out and about as well.

Despite the Bears struggling for the first part of the season, fans were optimistic with more games ahead.

Terrence Young was seen showing off his "Ford Hall of Fans" ring saying we can definitely expect much more from rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

"Give Justin time, give him another year, he’s going to grow," Young said.

Meanwhile, breast cancer patients, their family members, and care teams from across Illinois were honored at Soldier Field Thursday night. It was the annual "Real Fans Wear Pink" game.

Advocate Health Care and the Bears teamed up for the event, which to date has raised more than $1.6 million to support breast cancer patients and their families.

A 20-year survivor told FOX 32 Chicago the advice she gives others dealing with breast cancer.

"Be an advocate for yourself. Make sure you don't try to do this alone. It is not a journey that you need to continue alone. And make sure you do your follow-up appointments. Follow-up appointments are very, very, very important. And if there's something wrong, go check it out," said Tracey Stills.

The CDC says one in eight women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives, which is why doctors recommend regular screenings.