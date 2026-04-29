Pritzker wants Illinois Senate to move on Mega Projects bill ‘soon,’ but hurdles remain

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker says he wants the state Senate to move on the so-called Mega Projects bill that the Bears say they need to build a new stadium. But, he also says issues remain to be resolved with the version of the bill passed by the House last week. He didn't give many specifics on what those issues were.



While Gov. JB Pritzker and other state and local officials have continued to push for the passage of the so-called Mega Projects bill, which the Chicago Bears argue is necessary to build a new suburban stadium, it appears that’s unlikely to happen without some changes to the version passed by the House of Representatives last week.

What we know:

The House bill, HB 910, made its way to the Senate, but it’s not likely to be voted on fully this week, according to a spokesperson for the Democratic caucus, which is in the majority.

"We’re going to review what the House passed, gather input from senators and stakeholders and assess the path forward. There’s plenty of time built into the process for that," said spokesman John Patterson, on Tuesday.

But the Senate is only in session through Thursday of this week, and then most weekdays in May. The deadline to pass House bills out of committee is Friday, May 8, according to the Senate’s calendar. The Senate adjourns its regular legislative session on May 31.

In that short time, lawmakers will have to resolve several issues with the version of the bill the House passed, according to Gov. JB Pritzker, who was asked about the issue at an unrelated event on Tuesday.

Vehicles are parked in office building lots west of the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on April 21, 2026. The vacant land is the possible future site of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears. (John J. Kim/Chic Expand

"Within the legislation that was passed was the deal that the Bears are willing to accept, that it’s good for the taxpayers, which is what I want," Pritzker said. "There were also things that were added on top of that that I think are not great for the taxpayers and that we probably need to make some changes to, and most importantly, that won’t work for the Bears."

When asked about the specific issues with the House bill, he said there were too many, both large and small, to list, but he gave one example of an amusement tax which is of "great concern to the Bears." The governor said that would likely have to be removed from whatever version the Senate passes.

When asked what other types of issues the Bears organization had with the House bill, a spokesperson declined to comment.

What they're saying:

Still, Pritzker advocated for the bill to get done, "Soon is what I would say is the best thing to do, in part because, look, we’re competing, right? We have to be competitive here. We want to make sure that the Bears see Illinois as the best alternative for them and that they have something that they can make a decision about that’s in front of them. So as fast as possible is what I’m advocating for."

The governor struck an upbeat tone despite the seemingly multiple issues to resolve and the interests to balance.

"That’s the legislative process," Pritzker said. "You know that that could be like sausage making. Maybe something you don’t want to watch, but in the end, hopefully a bill that will work for the taxpayers and for the Chicago Bears."

Fox Chicago has also reached out to Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) for comment on the status of the bill, but had not heard back as of Wednesday morning.