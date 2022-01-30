Bears name Luke Getsy as new offensive coordinator

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus announced the hiring of Luke Getsy as Offensive Coordinator for the team on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Bears, Getsy comes to Chicago with 15 years of coaching experience, including seven in the NFL, all coming with the Green Bay Packers. During his seven seasons in Green Bay, Getsy was part of five NFC North Division Championships and six postseason runs.

The release states that Getsy began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Akron, serving as a graduate assistant from 2007-08. As a player at Akron, Getsy set 24 individual school records in his two seasons with the Zips after transferring from Pittsburgh. As a junior in 2005, he led the MAC with 3,455 passing yards, the second-best single-season mark in school history to that point behind only Charlie Frye’s 3,549-yard total in 2003.

Getsy led the Zips to the conference title that season and was named MVP of the MAC Championship Game after throwing for 413 yards in a 31-30 victory vs. Northern Illinois. He went on to throw for 455 yards, a Motor City Bowl record, along with four touchdowns, against Memphis in the Zips’ first-ever Division I FBS bowl game, the release states.

Most recently, in 2021, Getsy completed his second season as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Packers, where he helped guide Aaron Rodgers to both an MVP-caliber season and his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl honor, the release states. Since Getsy took over his current role at the start of the 2020 season, Rodgers has recorded 24 games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions, passing Tom Brady’s 19 games during the 2010-11 seasons for the most in a two-season span in NFL history.

In 2020, Getsy helped guide an offense that led the league in scoring (31.8 ppg), set an NFL record for red zone touchdown percentage (80.0 pct., No. 1 in the NFL since 1981) and posted the team’s highest third-down percentage since 1970 (49.4 pct.) the release states.

The release states that Getsy coached Rodgers to NFL Most Valuable Player honors from the Associated Press for the third time in his career (2011, 2014), joining Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre as the only players to earn the honor three or more times since 1961.