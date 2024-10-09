Bears CEO Kevin Warren says new stadium will be a game changer for Chicago and Illinois

The Chicago Bears are making progress on their plans to build a new stadium in the city, according to team CEO and President Kevin Warren.

The team hopes to begin construction sometime next year. Ongoing discussions between the Bears, local leaders and state officials are focusing on the financial cost of the project, which is expected to reach $4.7 billion.

When asked if the lengthy stadium planning process was wearing him down, Warren offered a response, signaling his continued commitment to the project.

"Me? Worn down? Never, no, never," said Warren. "I'm actually energized by it because anything that’s great in life, anything that lasts 50 years, takes a lot of energy and effort, and I’m confident in the political leadership, the business leadership, our fan base, that we’ll be able to figure this out."

Warren also said the new stadium will be a game changer not only for Chicago but for the entire state of Illinois.