Bears new stadium legislation would make ticket prices more expensive

A suburban Chicago lawmaker behind the Bears ticket tax proposal says the added fee should satisfy both the city and suburbs.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 learned that a three-dollar tax on tickets is being debated for the proposed stadium in Arlington Heights.

State Rep. Marty Moylan calls it a fair proposition.

"Ok, you're leaving Chicago, you're leaving the stadium, you should give some kind of give back or some kind of money to satisfy the Chicago legislators because what's their incentive to say, 'Ok you're leaving, why should I say it's ok for this, ok for that.' This is a give-and-take process," said Moylan.

The bill also takes a portion of sales taxes collected at the stadium and shares it with 10 surrounding suburbs.

Moylan said he is confident the bill will pass.