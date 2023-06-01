Bears reach tax agreement with suburban school districts

The Chicago Bears have reached a property tax agreement with suburban school districts over the former Arlington Park property.

The Cook County assessor valued the property at $197 million for 2022 — a major increase from 2021 when it was valued at $33 million.

Churchill Downs, the former owners, filed an appeal.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

An agreement was then reached for a revised market value of $95 million.

The reduction only applies to this year's tax bill.